Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Bhubaneswar Today; Check Latest Fuel Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar on March 16, 2024. On Saturday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 101.05 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 92.62 per litre today.

Similarly, on Friday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 100.92 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 92.50 per litre today. The cost of petrol and diesel has increased by 13 paise in the last 24 hours.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased slightly today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.28 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.85 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 104.21 per litre and Rs. 100.75 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai.

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Slash By Rs 2 In Bhubaneswar On March 15