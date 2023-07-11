Petrol and diesel prices increases in Bhubaneswar: Check latest rates

On July 10, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.63 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 95.18 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
petrol diesel price in bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increases in Bhubaneswar on July 11, 2023. On Tuesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.63 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 95.18 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack remains same today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.78 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.33 per litre.

Must Read

Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty above 19,450; Vedanta drops…

Gold price July 11: Rates increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

CarTrade Tech acquires OLX Autos’ India biz for Rs 537…

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.74 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.

You might also like
Business

Flipkart and Myntra employees will get cash payouts of $700 million, know how

Business

Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty holds 19400; RIL rises 3%

Business

Petrol and diesel prices decreases in Bhubaneswar: Check latest rates

Business

Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat decreases on July 10

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans