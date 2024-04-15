Petrol and diesel prices increase marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on April 15

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 15, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have dropped slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 15, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.72 per litre.

Rates of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rates of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: