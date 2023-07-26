Business

Petrol and diesel prices decreases in Bhubaneswar Today: Check The New Rates

On July 26, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Petrol and diesel prices in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel decreases in Bhubaneswar on July 26, 2023. On Wednesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack slightly decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

You might also like
Business

Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat decreases today

Business

Now tomatoes can be bought at Rs 70 per kg, know how to order

Business

Nifty closes marginally in green

Business

Sensex gains 110 points, Nifty around 19,700; ITC shares drop 3%

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans