Petrol And Diesel Price Rises In Bhubaneswar On Thursday; Check rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost was recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices today have increased in Cuttack. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.57 per litre. Similarly, diesel has been recorded at Rs 93.13 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi and Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata. Similarly, the petrol price in Mumbai is Rs. 104.21 per litre while in Chennai it is Rs 100.75.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata. Further, the diesel price in Mumbai has been recorded at Rs. 92.15 per litre while in Chennai it is Rs. 92.34 per litre.