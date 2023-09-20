Petrol and diesel price remain constant in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar have remained constant today, on September 20. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack have increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre. Similarly, diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. Similarly, petrol price in Mumbai is Rs. 106.31 per litre while in Chennai it is Rs 102.63.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata. Further, diesel price in Mumbai has been recorded at Rs. 94.27 per litre while in Chennai it is Rs. 94.33 per litre.