Petrol And Diesel Price Hikes In Bhubaneswar On June 16; Check latest rates

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar. On June 16, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have records remained constant in the last 24 hours. On June 16, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: