Keep your wishlist ready! Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 brings amazing discounts and deals

If you are planning for lots of shopping and are unwilling to visit your nearest market due to fear of Covid-19 pandemic, you should probably start making your wishlist.

The Amazon Prime Day sale will be live for 2 days from July 26 and July 27 and shoppers can avail great discounts on different categories. This edition of Prime Day sale will be the 5th anniversary of Amazon Prime in India.

During this two day online shopping carnival, shoppers can purchase items at great discounts and deals across various categories like Smartphones, electronics, furniture, home and kitchen, fashion and beauty, everyday essentials and many more.

Through this sale, Amazon India expects to help small businesses, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs artisans, weavers and local shops in India from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. It is noteworthy to mention that during the second wave of covid-19 pandemic (including lockdown) many businesses suffered a huge loss. Amazon expects to bring back these businesses to track very soon.

Some of the amazing deals during the sale include up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories, up to 60% off on electronics and accessories, up to 65% off on TV and appliances, up to 70% off on kitchen and home appliances, up to 80% off on fashion and many more.

During the Prime Day Sale, the Prime members will have an opportunity to discover unique products from sellers under various programs. These programs include Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar. Prior to the sale, lakhs of local and small sellers on Amazon will create special deals for customers from July 8 till July 24, 2021.

In the Amazon blog, Amit Agarwal, Global SVP & Country Head, Amazon India said, “We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times, we are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes”.