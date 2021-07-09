OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Devices Get Android 11 Beta Update, Check The Features In The Update

If you are using OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T device and are eagerly waiting for an OS update, you will be quite happy to hear that the company has launched Android 11 beta update.

Even though the OnePlus 6, 6T devices are one of the popular devices of the company, they did not receive the much needed Android 11 update. OnePlus through its forum announced that they are ready to roll out the first open beta build for OxygenOS version 11 based on Android 11. The update will be available for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

However OnePlus has mentioned that the update will not be automatically received on the devices. The users who are willing to update their devices to Android 11 have to install the update manually. The stable launch of Android 11 for the OnePlus 6, 6T is expected to take few months of time.

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices were released in 2018. While the OnePlus 6 came with Android 8.1 (Oreo) out of the box, the OnePlus 6T came with Android 9.0 (Pie) pre-installed. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor and Adreno 630 GPU.

The Fresh features which will be available after the update are as follows:

System

Updated to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode

Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it

Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

(With inputs from oneplus.com)