Reliance Jio Prepaid plans that offer extra data of up to 75GB: Check the packs and benefits

Reliance Jio offers a wide range of prepaid recharge plans to its users. Some Jio plans come bundled with extra data in addition to the daily data that was offered with the pack. Reliance Jio currently offers four such plans to its prepaid customers. All of these plans also come with the unlimited 5G data offer from Reliance Jio.

Among the four plans that offer extra data, three of them come under the JioTV PREMIUM Plans with Additional Data they are- Rs 398 plan, Rs 1198 plan, and Rs 4498 plan. The other plan in the list is the Rs 749 plan.

Now, let’s know the benefits and validity of these recharge plans here.

Reliance Jio Extra Data Plans

Jio Rs 398 Plan

Reliance Jio ‘s Rs 398 plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits along with 2GB data per day. Along with these benefits, the pack offers extra data of 6GB. In addition to these the plan also offers access to various OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Docubay, Epic On, Hoichoi, JioTV, and JioCloud. It comes with 28 days of service validity.

Jio Rs 749 Plan

Jio’s Rs 749 plan comes with 20GB of extra data. It comes with 90 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

Jio Rs 1198 Plan

Jio’s Rs 1198 plan comes with 84 days of service validity, and offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There are OTT benefits bundled with this plan – Prime Video Mobile, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, DocuBay, EpicON, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Planet Marathi, Kanchha Lannka, JioTV, JioCloud.

Jio Rs 4498 Plan

Jio’s Rs 4498 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB of daily data and 78GB of extra data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are – Prime Video Mobile, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, DocuBay, EPIC ON, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Kanchha Lanka, JioTV, and JioCloud.

These are all the plans from Jio that are offering extra data currently. One more highlight about all these plans is that they come with truly unlimited 5G data.