Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters get price hike up to Rs 3350, Check revised rates here

Hero MotoCorp, which is India’s highest two wheeler manufacturer, has announced a price hike for its buyers with effect immediately. The price hike is applicable on the entire range of scooters and bikes offered by the company.

It is noteworthy to mention that Hero Motocorp had hiked the prices of its two wheeler few months earlier. The increase in price hike is due to the rise in manufacturing costs as well as transportation costs.

The new hike by Hero MotoCorp is expected to make the vehicles expensive up to Rs 3,350. While the Hero HF Deluxe gets a lowest price hike of Rs 800, the highest price hike-Rs 3350 is observed in Hero Xtreme 200S.

The Hero HF 100 which is the most budget friendly two-wheeler offered by the company and receives a price hike of Rs 1100. The Hero Splendor Plus gets a price hike up to Rs.1650. The Hero Splendor iSmart and Hero Glamour X-Tec costs Rs 1000 and Rs 1600 respectively.

Hero Super Splendor gets a hike up to Rs 1700 and Hero Passion Pro gets a hike up to Rs 1,125. The Hero Glamour gets a hike up to Rs 1200. The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a hike of Rs 2370.

The Xpulse 200T and Xpulse 200 get a price hike of Rs 2350.

On the other hand, the most affordable scooter of MotoCorp is Hero Pleasure Plus gets a hike up to Rs 1450. The Hero Maestro Edge 110 gets a hike up to Rs 1650.

The Maestro Edge 125 is gets a price increase up to Rs 2150 while the Destini 125 gets a hike up to Rs 1150.

Note: All the prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom Delhi. Kindly contact your nearest dealer/ showroom for exact price details.