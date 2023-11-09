Gold rates decreases for 3rd day 24 carat and 22 carat in India on 9th November

Bhubaneswar: As on November 9, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 56,100 in India. The prices have gone down by Rs 150 per 10 grams (24/22 carat) in 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased by Rs 160 in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,200, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,100.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,350 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,100.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,100. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,750 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,600.

The Silver rate in India is Rs 70,200/kg today. Slight changes (decline of Rs 500/kg) in silver rates were observed in the last 24 hours.

