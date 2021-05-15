Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar today
Image credit: Vermillion Enterprises

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has marginally increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 44,650 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,710 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Friday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 44,500 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 48,560 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The gold price has increased in Bhubaneswar by Rs 150 for 22 Carat gold while Rs 150 for 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours.

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

