Gold price increases for 24/22 carat on February 2 in India

Bhubaneswar: Gold price has continued to increase in India on 2nd February, 2023. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,780, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.

In our state capital i.e. Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have decreased by Rs 270 in the last 24 hours. Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500 in India.

Changes in gold price was registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,500.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,500. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 64,150 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,800.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 70,800 in India. The silver rates have decreased by Rs 900 in the last 24 hours.