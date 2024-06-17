Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 17

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,550 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,500.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 17, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,550 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,500.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,700
|Rs 66,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Chennai
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 17, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram.