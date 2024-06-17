Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 17

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,550 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,500.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 17, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,550 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,500.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,700 Rs 66,650 Mumbai Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Chennai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Kolkata Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Hyderabad Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Bangalore Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 17, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram.