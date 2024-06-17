Get Amazon Prime free subscription for 56 days along with unlimited 5G data on Airtel, Check the plan

Bharati Airtel is one of the top telecom service providers in India and it offers multiple attractive benefits for its customers. We will talk about a prepaid plan offered by the company that gives unlimited 5G data and free subscription to Amazon Prime for 56 days. This plan is none other than the Rs 699 prepaid plan and is valid for 56 days for its prepaid users across India.

The Airtel Rs 699 prepaid plan is a regular plan and is not an add-on plan. Under the prepaid plan users get 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling to any network in the country, daily 3GB data benefits, and many more. If you calculate the data offered daily, you can get a total of 168GB of data. However, the 5G data benefit is unlimited. So, if you are really into the shows on Amazon Prime Video, you can stream them on an unlimited basis. However, if you have a 4G device, you can just access 168GB of data. The unlimited 5G benefits are restricted to the use of 5G-enabled smartphones only.

Additional benefits on the plan include Apollo 24|7 Circle, free hello tunes as well as Wynk Music. If you check the subscription costs of Amazon Prime, you will know that for a month users should pay Rs 299. This plan can be worth the price, you pay as it is good for short-term period.

Users do not get the Amazon Prime subscription directly. Rather they have to activate the subscription through the Airtel Thanks App. The 5G unlimited data benefit offer can also be activated from the Airtel Thanks App. If you do not activate the data benefit, you will not get the 5G benefit and rather be using the 4G data that is offered under the plan.