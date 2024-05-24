Below Header Govt Ad

Gold price in India decreases by Rs 1090 for 24 carat on May 24

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 24, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,420 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,300. The rates have decreased by Rs 1090 for 24 carat and Rs 1000 for 22 carat in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 24, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,420, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,300.

Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,570 Rs 67,450
Mumbai Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300
Chennai Rs 73,640 Rs 67,500
Kolkata Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300
Hyderabad Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300
Bangalore Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 3300 in the last 24 hours. On May 24, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

KalingaTV Bureau 40388 news 0 comments
