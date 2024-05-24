Gold price in India decreases by Rs 1090 for 24 carat on May 24

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 24, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,420 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,300. The rates have decreased by Rs 1090 for 24 carat and Rs 1000 for 22 carat in the last 24 hours.
Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 24, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,420, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,300.
Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,570
|Rs 67,450
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,420
|Rs 67,300
|Chennai
|Rs 73,640
|Rs 67,500
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,420
|Rs 67,300
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,420
|Rs 67,300
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,420
|Rs 67,300
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,420
|Rs 67,300
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 3300 in the last 24 hours. On May 24, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,500 per kilogram.