Gold Price In India remains same for 24-carat, and 22-carat On April 15
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On April 15th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 73,170 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 67,030 in India.
Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has registered constancy in the price for last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 72,550, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,500.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,700
|Rs 66,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Chennai
|Rs 73,960
|Rs 67,800
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 15, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 86,500 per kilogram.