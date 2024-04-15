Gold Price In India remains same for 24-carat, and 22-carat On April 15

By Pratyay
gold price in India
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On April 15th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 73,170 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 67,030 in India.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has registered constancy in the price for last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 72,550, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,500.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

 
City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,700 Rs 66,650
Mumbai Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Chennai Rs 73,960 Rs 67,800
Kolkata Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Hyderabad Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Bangalore Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500

 

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 15, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 86,500 per kilogram.

