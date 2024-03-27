Gold price in India: Rates increase for 24 carat, 22 carat on March 27

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On March 27, 2034, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,720 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 61,110. The rate of gold has decreased by Rs 480 in the country.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold price were also recorded in important cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 68,020 Rs 62,350 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

Silver price in India: The rate of silver has dropped today, in the last 24 hours. On March 27, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 73,900 per kilogram. The price of silver has dropped by Rs 200 in the last 24 hours.

