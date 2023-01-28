Gold price in India marginally increases for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: As on 28 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,190 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,380. In the last 24 hours, a gold price has increased for 24 carat/ 22 carat.

Major cities in India remained constant for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,420 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,270 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,270 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,270 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,500 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has reduced by Rs 660 in the last 24 hours.