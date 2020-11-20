Gold Becomes Less Expensive On Friday In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Price

Bhubaneswar: Gold becomes less expensive in Bhubaneswar within 24 hours.

On Friday, the yellow metal price recorded Rs 47,000 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,340.

The price of the gold on Thursday was recorded at Rs 47,300 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 51,630 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

The fall in gold prices have brought a respite among customers who are planning to purchase gold during weekend.

