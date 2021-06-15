Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar: Petrol rises by 5p per litre while Diesel rises by 6p per litre

By WCE 4
petrol and diesel price in Bhubaneswar
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar continue to climb up on Tuesday.

Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 97.16 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 95.11 per litre.

As on Monday, the price of petrol recorded Rs 97.11 per litre while diesel price recorded at Rs 95.05 per litre.

Related News

Gold and Silver rates continues to fall in Bhubaneswar on…

Hyundai Creta sales proves its popularity among Indian…

Even though several parts of India continue to unlock after the second wave of Covid-19, the rising fuel price remains a concern for common man.

Petrol prices in various parts of India are as follows:

Diesel prices in various parts of India are as follows:
You might also like
Nation

Karnataka ranks second after Maharashtra in total death cases as more than 33k…

State

Covid-19 Claims 42 Deaths In Odisha

State

Odisha reports 3405 fresh COVID19 cases today, Khordha at highest 500

State

Sital Sasthi divine wedding of Lord Shiva to be observed amid covid restrictions in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.