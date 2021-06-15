Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar: Petrol rises by 5p per litre while Diesel rises by 6p per litre

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar continue to climb up on Tuesday.

Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 97.16 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 95.11 per litre.

As on Monday, the price of petrol recorded Rs 97.11 per litre while diesel price recorded at Rs 95.05 per litre.

Even though several parts of India continue to unlock after the second wave of Covid-19, the rising fuel price remains a concern for common man.

Petrol prices in various parts of India are as follows:

Diesel prices in various parts of India are as follows: