Fuel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar on December 4; Check latest rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today, on Monday. On December 4, the price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

The petrol and diesel prices today have decreased in Cuttack. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.28 per litre. Similarly, diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.84 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. Similarly, the petrol price in Mumbai is Rs. 106.31 per litre while in Chennai it is Rs 102.73.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata. Further, the diesel price in Mumbai has been recorded at Rs. 94.27 per litre while in Chennai it is Rs. 94.33 per litre.

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices See No Change In Bhubaneswar On December 3