Ford Hikes The Price For Some Of Its Popular Cars In India From April 2021

Ford India has hiked the price of its popular car models from the month of April 2021. Customers will have to pay a hiked price to purchase various models of Ford Endeavour, Ford Figo, Ford Freestyle, Ford Aspire and Ford EcoSport.

Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour is one of the popular SUV offered by the company and gets a price hike up to Rs 80,000. The Titanium+ 4×2 AT variant of the SUV gets a hike by Rs 70,000 while the Titanium+ 4×4 AT and the Sport 4×4 AT variants gets a hike by Rs 80,000.

Ford Aspire

Ford Aspire gets a price hike of Rs 3,000 on its all variants.

Ford Eco Sport

The Ford Eco Sport SUV gets more costly by Rs 20,000. However, the Titanium +, SE, and S variant of the car do not get a price hike.

Ford Figo and Freestyle

The Ford Figo and Ford Freestyle are offered at a price hike of Rs 18,000. All the models of Ford Figo and Freestyle are included in the price hike.

Note: The price of vehicles keeps on changing from time to time. Please refer the nearest car dealer before purchasing a vehicle.