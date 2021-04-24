Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets New Paint Schemes, Check The Details Here

Bajaj Dominar has emerged as one of the popular cruiser bikes in India. The Dominar which was earlier available in 400cc variant was later launched in 250cc variant. However, the Dominar 250 was only available in two shades namely i.e. Canyon Red and Charcoal Black.

But it now seems that the Dominar 250 will be made available for the users in two more colour variants. The new colour options are Green Aurora Green and Vine Black. Earlier these colour options were only available for the 400cc variant of Dominar.

However, apart from the change in colour schemes the Dominar 250 remains the same.

The specifications of the Bajaj Dominar 250 are as follows:

Engine: The motorcycle draws its power from a 248.77 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It produces a 26.6 bhp of power and 23.5 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed transmission.

Design: The Dominar 250 houses a full-LED lighting, digital instrument cluster and split seats.

Price: The cruiser has a starting price of Rs 1.70 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Rivals: The Dominar 250 faces competition from KTM Duke 250, Yamaha FZ-25, and Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the price range.