Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2021: Smartphones from Motorola, Poco and others to get launched

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will be live in few days. Even though Flipkart has not announced the official dates for the annual Sale, it is expected that the sale will be between last week of September and first week of October. A bunch of new smartphones are also expected to launch between September 24 and October 1, which make the expected dates relevant.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale brands like Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo will launch new smartphones.

Realme will launch the Narzo 50 series on September 24 while Samsung’s upcoming smartphone will launch on September 28. Oppo will launch its new smartphone on September 27. On the other hand, Poco and Vivo will launch their respective smartphone on September 30. A new Motorola device will be launched on October 1.

Some of the existing Android smartphones that will be getting great offers during the Sale are Poco X3 Pro, Moto Edge Fusion 20, Asus ROG Phone 3, Infinix Hot 10s, Pixel 4a etc.

Not only smartphones, the Big Billion Days discounts are spread across categories which allow you to buy any product at a delightful price.

During the sale Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card users can access additional offers. On the other hand Paytm transactions get assured cash back. The home and kitchen appliances start from Rs 99 while beauty, food, toys will also be available from Rs 99.

The furniture and mattresses get up to 85 per cent off while Flipchart brands also receive up to 80 per cent discount.

During the Big Billion Days, flash sale will be available in every hour while crazy deals will be available three times in a day along with rush hours.

On the other hand, there will be a discount of up to 80 per cent on electronics and accessories.

It includes discount up to 80 per cent on Boat’s audio products, up to 60 per cent discount on Dizo items, up to 70 per cent discount on home appliances, up to 50 per cent on refrigerators etc.

We hope that Flipkart announces the dates for this once in a year e-commerce sale soon. Till then, cross check across the categories and keep your wishlist ready.