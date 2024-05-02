Woman kills husband and hangs his body in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, arrested

Baripada: A woman was arrested by police in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on charges of killing her husband and hanging his body due to some family dispute between them.

One Sukanti Nayak of Jamjhari village under Bisoi police station limits of the district had a heated argument with her husband over some family dispute. Their argument turned ugly, when she took out a wooden plank and attacked her husband.

As her husband died on the spot after being hit by her, Sukanti hanged his body with the aim to give it a form of suicide and avoid police arrest.

However, a team of cops from the Bisoi police station reached the village after getting inputs from some local residents and arrested Sukanti for killing her husband.

Police also started an investigation into the matter after registering a case and sending the body to the hospital for postmortem.

The incident has shocked everyone in the area.