CBDT facilitates taxpayers to file their ITRs for 2024-25
New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has facilitated taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2024-25 from the 1st of April, 2024 onwards.
The ITRs like, ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, commonly used by taxpayers are available on the e-filing portal from the 1st of this month to file returns. Companies will also be able to file their ITRs through ITR-6.
As per reports, 23,000 ITRs have already been filed till date for Assessment Year 2024-25. The facility to file ITRs 3, 5 and 7 will be made available shortly, CBDT said in a statement.
It is to be noted that the last date to file income tax returns (ITRs) for the Financial Year 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) is July 31, 2024.