These Vodafone Idea Data Vouchers can offer Unlimited Data during Night

Vodafone Idea is offering some attractive plans for its prepaid customers in India. If you a Vodafone Idea user and are looking for some unlimited data plans for night browsing, there are few of them. Vodafone Idea offers Rs 17 and Rs 57 plan and these plans offer unlimited data for the users.

The above mentioned plans by Vodafone offer unlimited mobile data during the night i.e between 12 AM and 6 AM. Even though the user actively uses the data between these hours, there is no impact on the FUP (fair usage policy) of the base prepaid plan. We have mentioned some details about the Rs 17 as well as the Rs 57 plan below.

Vodafone Idea Rs 17 Plan

This night plan has a validity of just one night and if you are someone who is in urgent need of additional data, you can opt for it. There is no other benefit except the unlimited data offered in the plan. Users should however note that they should have a base plan before purchasing the plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 57 Plan

This night plan has a validity of seven nights and if you are someone who surfs a lot of internet at night, you can opt for it. There is no other benefit except the unlimited data offered in the plan. Users should however note that they should have a base plan before purchasing the plan. The plan is quite similar to that of the Vodafone Rs 17 plan but works for a period of 7 days. The per day cost of the plan is as low as Rs 8.