BSNL offers Rs 48 plan that offers calling facility for 30 days, check details about it

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some budget plans for its prepaid users in India. If you are someone who is planning to recharge with a small plan on your prepaid number, you will always find a plan. Currently, BSNL offers Rs 48 plan that offers a calling facility to the users for 30 days.

We have mentioned the plan below in detail.

The BSNL 48 plan can be only opted if users have an existing prepaid plan. The plan offers Rs 10 worth of usage value for making calls. We do not get any data or SMS benefits in this plan. The calls under this plan are charged as 20 paise per minute.

Why should opt for this plan?

If you are someone who is using a BSNL SIM as a secondary number, you can get benefit from this. The Rs 48 plan can be used by a person, if he/she makes very few phone calls on a regular basis (from a secondary SIM). Recharging with a Rs 48 plan also ensures that your SIM stays active for a given period.

BSNL customers should keep in mind that they should recharge through the BSNL Self-Care App that is available on Play Store or iOS store.

The telecom service provider Customers who recharge with the Rs 251 Plan, Rs 299 Plan, Rs 398 Plan, Rs 499 Plan, Rs 599 Plan or Rs 666 Plan get additional data benefit of 3GB. They should however recharge through BSNL Self-Care App.