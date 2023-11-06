BSNL offers free data to its customers for 4G SIM upgrade

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is currently offering extra data benefits to its customers. A BSNL user can avail of the offer if they upgrade their old BSNL 2G/3G SIM to BSNL 4G. Initially reported by telecom talk, BSNL Andhra Pradesh urged its users to do the necessary upgrade and get 4GB free data.

BSNL 4G SIM Upgrade

The free 4G upgrade for BSNL customers is valid for three months. In order to get BSNL 4G SIM upgrade users need to visit nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre, Retailer or DSA.

Users have to send a SMS with message ‘SIM’ to 54040 in order to check SIM card type. If customers get a reply SMS which indicates 3G, they can upgrade their SIM to 4G for free.

Recently BSNL announced some exclusive offers for its prepaid customers for Diwali. If you are someone who is planning to recharge with a new BSNL prepaid plan, you can opt for these plans.

The BSNL customers should keep in mind that they should recharge through BSNL Self-Care App that is available on Play Store or iOS store.

Customers who recharge with the Rs 251 Plan, Rs 299 Plan, Rs 398 Plan, Rs 499 Plan, Rs 599 Plan or Rs 666 Plan get additional data benefit of 3GB.