Air India announces major expansion plans, Check details

Tata-owned Air India (AI) has unveiled plans to significantly expand its flight operations over the next six months. The airline intends to add more than 400 weekly flights, introduce over 30 new aircrafts, and establish new destinations, both domestically and internationally. These plans are part of the Winter Schedule ’23 and are expected to be in effect until March 2024.

Domestically, Air India will enhance its network by adding more than 200 weekly flights, connecting major Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Simultaneously, the airline is set to strengthen its international route network, with over 200 weekly flights planned, with over 80 of them already integrated into the schedule.

Additionally, Air India is preparing to launch four new international destinations, with specific details to be announced at a later date. As part of the Winter Schedule ’23, the airline is significantly increasing flight frequencies on various international routes across Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe. Notable enhancements include increased weekly frequencies on routes such as Mumbai-Singapore, Delhi-Bangkok, Delhi-Dhaka, Delhi-Newark (New Jersey), Delhi-San Francisco, Delhi-Washington D.C., Delhi-Copenhagen, Delhi-Milan and Mumbai Doha.

Furthermore, Air India is introducing new flight routes, including Bengaluru-Singapore, Kochi-Doha, Kolkata-Bangkok, and Mumbai-Melbourne.

CEO Campbell Wilson expressed the airline’s commitment to expanding its route network to meet the growing demand in the market. Air India is also focusing on modernizing its aircraft fleet and enhancing its products and services as part of its ongoing transformation journey.

During the expansion period until March 2024, Air India plans to incorporate more than 30 aircraft into its fleet, including a combination of widebody and narrowbody planes, such as six A350s, four Boeing 777s, and 20 A320neos. These developments promise exciting prospects for both Air India and its passengers.