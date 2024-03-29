BSNL launches Fiber Basic OTT and Super Broadband plans

BSNL Bharat Fibre, the fiber-broadband services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new plans for customers called Fiber Basic OTT and Fiber Basic Super. As its name suggests, the Fiber Basic OTT plan comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

Both the plans are priced under Rs 1000 and offer high-speed internet connection. The Fiber Basic OTT is priced at Rs 599 and the Fiber Basic Super costs Rs 699.

BSNL Fiber Basic OTT Plan of Rs 599

The Rs 599 BSNL Fiber Basic OTT plan comes with the benefits of 75 Mbps internet speed with up to 4TB or 4000GB of monthly data. However, the high-speed internet reduces to 4 Mbps after the consumption of the fair usage policy (FUP) data. The OTT benefit offered with the plan is the free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Super. Moreover, customers also get a free fixed-line connection with the plan.

BSNL Fiber Basic Super Plan of Rs 699

The BSNL Fiber Basic Super plan that costs Rs 699 offers a high internet speed of up to 125 Mbps and up to 4TB of monthly data. The other benefit available with the plan are a free fixed-line connection with unlimited voice calling. Like the Rs 599 plan, the data speed drops to 8 Mbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data of 4TB. This plan is available across the country, except for the Punjab telecom circle.

These plans are available for both new and existing customers. People going for these plans can also get a static IP address that will cost Rs 3,000 per annum for one static IPv4/6.

Also Read: BSNL 777 Broadband Plan Extended To More Telecom Circles In India