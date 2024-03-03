BSNL 777 broadband plan extended to more Telecom Circles in India

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is quite good with its broadband plans for its users in India. The telecom service provider offers some great benefits to its users and those can be considered as a value for money plan. The Rs 777 BSNL broadband plan was offered in few circles and that includes Andaman, Nicobar and Gujarat circles. The plan has now been extended to more circles, initially reported telecom talk.

BSNL 777 plan details

The BSNL 777 broadband plan offers up to 100 Mbps speed and 1500GB of data. After a user have exhausted the data limit, the speed of the internet drops to 5 Mbps. There is no subscription of OTT benefits in the plan. The plan offers a free fixed-line voice calling connection with its customers.

If you want some other plans by BSNL, you can opt for other plans like Rs 799 and Rs 849. Both the plans offer 100 Mbps broadband plans. The Rs 749 plan offers up to 1000GB of data and other OTT benefits. The OTT benefits include Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV. There is also an Rs 849 plan and that comes up to 100 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of data. However, there is no OTT benefit under this plan. If you have exhausted the daily data limit, the data speeds drop to 10 Mbps, instead of 5 Mbps like other 100 Mbps plans.

As of now, BSNL is not charging any installation fee from its consumers for a fiber connection. The company has waived Rs 500 fee until the end of current financial year.