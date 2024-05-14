Vodafone Idea offers the only prepaid plan with 4GB data per day in India

India currently has four major telecom network provider including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea(Vi) and Bhartiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). These telcos offer various types of prepaid and postpaid plans to cater to users preference.

Among the four major telecom provider, Vodafone Idea is the only telcos that currently offers a 4GB daily data plan in the country. The plan costs Rs 475. Though, there used to be several plans with the ‘Double Data Offer’ but Vi discontinued those plans making the Rs 475 plan the only pack to offer up to 4GB of daily data.

This plan is convenient for people who need a large amount of data daily to use internet. Apart from the 4GB daily data, the plan also offers ton of other benefits including unlimited voice calling, messaging and others.

Vodafone Idea Rs 475 plan

As mentioned above the Vodafone Idea Rs 475 plan offers 4GB of daily data along with benefits of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. However, the plan has a very small validity period of only 28 days, which makes it a bit expensive in comparison to other 28 days plans.

It is to be noted that the high speed data will drops to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data.

Additional benefits offered on the plan include Hero Unlimited benefits, which include Data Delights, Weekend Data Rollover, and Binge All Night.

Moreover, the plan only caters to those users who require this amount of data.

However, Jio and Airtel offer unlimited 5G data which overshadows this plan. But, Vi doesn’t have 5G networks, so it can’t offer unlimited 5G data to users.