Bharti Airtel gets ‘highest’ corporate governance rating by Crisil

By IANS
Bharti Airtel receives highest corporate governance rating
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Friday said that Crisil has assigned ‘CRISIL GVC Level 1’ grading to the company, which is the ‘highest’ level in terms of corporate governance practices.

“We are pleased to inform you that CRISIL has assigned its ‘CRISIL GVC Level 1’ grading to the Company. The grading indicates that corporate governance practices and value creation at the Company for all its stakeholders are at the ‘Highest’ level,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also read: Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here
Related News

Hyundai Commences Booking For Premium SUV Alcazar In India

Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces Covid Benevolent Policy For…

As per Crisil’s website, the capability of entities graded CRISIL ‘GVC Level 1’ with regard to corporate governance and value creation for all stakeholders is ‘excellent’.

Last month, the telco had reported a net profit of Rs 759 crore for the January-March quarter.

Its revenues for the period under review rose 17.6 per cent to Rs 25,747 crore.

Around 2.07 p.m., its shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 542.50, lower by Rs 2.55 or 0.47 per cent from its previous close.

You might also like
Business

Petrol and diesel price continues to rise In Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check details…

Business

Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates here

Business

Toyota Cars get massive discount for June 2021, Get details about the offer here

Business

2021 Skoda Octavia Launched in India at a price tag of Rs 25.99 Lakh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.