Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates here

Bhubaneswar: The price of the 24 carat and 22 carat gold has decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, the price of gold has been recorded at Rs 45,800 per 10 grams for 22 carat and the 24 carat gold price is recorded at Rs 49,970 per 10 grams.

Whereas on Thursday, the price for 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs 45,900 per 10 grams while Rs 50,070 for 24 carat gold.

However, the price of yellow metal has increased in several cities of India.

On the other hand, the price of silver has been recorded at Rs 761 per 10 grams on Friday as well as on Thursday.

Check the price of gold in cities across India: