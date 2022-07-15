BMW G 310 RR gets launched in India; Check price, engine, and specifications

BMW has finally launched its fully faired entry-level sports bike- BMW G 310 RR in India. The BMW G 310 RR is based on the already available TVS Apache RR 310 model in India. The overall design and features of the motorcycle remain the same as that of the Apache 310. The only change that is present on the motorcycle is the new colour scheme which is the signature of BMW. The price of the BMW G 310 RR starts at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

There are two variants of the BMW G 310 RR- base variant and top variant. While the RR variant costs Rs 2.85 lakh while the RR Style Sport variant costs Rs 2.99 lakh. The bike is also available at an attractive EMI of Rs 3,999 per month. The colour variants that are available for the users are White and Black.

When it comes to the engine, the bike is powered by the same 313cc FI engine with a 6-speed gearbox that is present in the Apache RR 310. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will offer 33.5 bhp power at 9500rpm. The peak torque will be 27.3Nm at 7500 rpm. The chassis of the bike has the same frame and subframe as that of the Apache. In terms of suspension, the bike gets a USD fork and mono-shock is just like the Apache RR310. When it comes to the major highlights of the bike, it has twin projector headlamps, LED tail lamp, turn-by-turn navigation, traction control and bi-directional quick shifter.

When it comes to features of the new bike, the BMW G 310 RR offers a 5.0-inch TFT display, assist and slipper clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, and much more. Various modes on the bike will include Rain, Urban, Sport and Track. The various riding modes on the bike will allow it to alter the performance according to the situation of the rider.

In terms of competition, the BMW G 310 RR gets competition from TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390/ Duke 390 in the Indian market.