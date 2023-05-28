Airtel’s minimum recharge plan cost, benefits and other details

Bharti Airtel hiked the price of it’s minimum recharge plan cost for customers from Rs 99 to Rs 155 in India. Airtel is the second largest telecom operator in India with several hundred million active customers. The telecom operator is currently rolling out the 5G network across India to bring high-speed data to everyone in every corner of the country. Airtel has already reached more than 3000 cities with its 5G services.

In a span of almost two years, the cost of minimum recharge has shot up several times with Bharti Airtel. Let’s check out the minimum recharge plan of Airtel.

Airtel Minimum Recharge Plan 2023

Bharti Airtel has increased the cost of minimum recharge plan several times. Initially, the plan was priced at Rs 99. It was the plan for people who wanted to just keep the SIM active. But now, that plan has become the Rs 155 plan. There are no other tariffs below Rs 155 that Airtel users can recharge with to keep their SIM active.

This has increased the cost of recharging for many consumers. But Airtel is very clear with its strategy of only having high-paying customers on its network. The telco isn’t worried about keeping low-paying customers as it negatively affects its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure.

Airtel Rs 155 plan

With this plan, users get 1GB of total data along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS in total. There are additional benefits of Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music Free. This plan has a validity of just 24 days. In case you want a plan for 28 days, then you can go for the Rs 179 plan, which comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data. The additional benefits of this plan are the same as what you get with the Rs 155 plan.