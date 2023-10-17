Airtel Xstream AirFiber that offers OTT benefits, Check details about the offer

Airtel Xstream AirFiber has been launched in India and it offers wireless internet (unlike broadband service). The Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution operates wirelessly on Airtel 5G Plus Network and uses Wi-Fi 6 technology. There are some plans on Airtel Xstream AirFiber that offer OTT benefit to users.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber offers 6-month plan that is priced at Rs 4,435 and it offers 100 Mbps speeds.

Airtel Xstream Premium Pack

Airtel Xstream Premium costs Rs 149 per month and offers access to 10,000+ movies as well as series. However, the Airtel Xstream AirFiber includes the above mentioned Xstream Premium Pack.

The pack also offers subscription to more than 20+ OTT apps and Live TV channels.

The 20+ OTT apps on the pack offers include platforms like ErosNow, SonyLiv, Hoichoi, ShemarooME, LionsgatePlay, ShortsTV, SocialSwag, Ultra, Epicon, manoramaMAX, Divo, Dollywood, Namaflix, Klikk, Docubay, HungamaPlay, Raj Digital TV, Chaupal, Kanccha Lannka, Playfix, FanCode, and Allt.

Note: The Airtel Xstream AirFiber is only limited to the Delhi and Mumbai region. If you are someone who is living in the region, you can opt for this.

