Air India signed purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft

New Delhi: The Air India on Tuesday reportedly signed the purchase agreements to acquire as many as 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. This took place at the Paris Air show.

Air India today signed purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at Paris Air Show, tweeted ANI today.

It is to be noted that in April The Tata Group-owned Air India had come up with an advertisement according to which the company will hire more than 1000 pilots including captains and trainers in its expansion of fleet and network.

Then, it had also been reported that Air India has placed an order for 470 aircraft. This order includes Boeing and Airbus including wide-body planes.

Noteworthy to mention here that earlier today IndiGo Airlines had made a ground-breaking announcement regarding the placing of an order for a staggering 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft, scheduled to be delivered between 2030 and 2035.

The purchase agreement was finalised at the Paris Air Show 2023, with representatives from IndiGo and Airbus present.

