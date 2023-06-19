Indigo places it’s largest order for 500 Airbus aircraft

New Delhi: Indigo has placed a huge order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft.

IndiGo has placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. This 500 aircraft order is not only IndiGo’s largest order, but also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus, Indigo said in a statement as per a tweet posted by ANI.

This will provide the airline further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035, also reads the tweet.

It is to be noted that InterGlobe Aviation Limited, doing business as IndiGo, is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India.

Indigo is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with a 57.5% domestic market share as of April 2023. It is also the largest individual Asian low-cost carrier in terms of jet fleet size and passengers carried, and the fourth largest carrier in Asia as per Wikipedia.