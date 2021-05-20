Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market since its launch in 2005. The Swift was relaunched in 2017 and still remains popular among buyers.

Now, Maruti Suzuki is already planning to develop a new generation model of the Swift. According to a reports, the global debut of All-New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Swift will take place around July next year and is expected to go on sale towards the end of 2022.

The 2022 Suzuki Swift will be based on the New Generation Swift Heartect platform, like the new cars of the company. The car is expected to be stronger and lighter than its predecessor as the company is said to have used advanced and stronger steel to design the new gen Swift.

This 2022 version of the car will be the fourth generation of the Maruti Swift.

The new Swift will offer better safety, stability and control. The overall performance of the next gen Suzuki Swift is expected to have a better driving performance and retain the current mileage.

In terms of design the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Swift will have a larger radiator grille, redesigned headlamps and front bumpers. The report also added that it could get new alloy wheels, bold shoulder creases, updated tail-lamps and new ORVMs, said the reports.

However, in terms of dimensions the next generation model will likely retain that of the current model.

It is expected that the new Swift will get many new features which include larger touchscreen infotainment system, new seat upholstery, colored multi information display (MID), cruise control, rear view camera, auto climate control, adjustable front and rear headrest.

The hatchback is likely to get hill assist start, speed sensing door lock, electronic stability programetc.

The new Maruti Swift will get the same 1.2-liter K12 dual-jet engine as before which generates power of 89 bhp.

However, the company has not yet made any official announcement regarding its launch date.

Due to the many new features, updates and new hybrid technology in the car, its price can be increased from about Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 compared to the current model.

Currently, the Maruti Swift costs between Rs 5.73 lakh (Ex-Showroom Bhubaneswar) to Rs 8.41 lakh (Ex-Showroom Bhubaneswar).