Maruti Suzuki May Offers: Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 40,000 On Nexa Models Cars

Maruti Suzuki India is offering many exciting offer for customers for the month of May 2021. The company is offering many deals on the company’s premium Nexa models car.

As per reports of carandbike, Maruti Suzuki India is offering benefits up to Rs 40,000 on Nexa branded cars. Here is the detailed report of the deals Maruti Suzuki is offering during this month.

However, you must note that the deals may be different as per different car models, city and dealership.

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 30,500 on its most affordable model under the Nexa network that is Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the month of May 2021.

The offers include benefits up to Rs 12,500 for customers who are buying the Sigma and Delta variants. And consumers can get discounts up to Rs 7,500 on Zeta and Alpha trims. They can also get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 3000 on all variants of the car.

The company is also offering benefits of up to Rs 32,500 on its premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Customers can also get an consumer discount of either Rs 12,500 or Rs 14,500 depending on the dealer and state. The company is also offering Additional benefits of up to Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3000.