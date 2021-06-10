After an initial delay for a couple of months, the 2021 Skoda Octavia has finally launched in India at Rs 25.99 lakh.

Due to sudden spike in Covid-19 cases throughout the country automobile manufacture Skoda had halted the launch of fourth generation of Octavia.

The new Octavia is launched in two trims of Style and Laurin and Klement (L&K). While the Skoda Octavia Style will cost Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Skoda Octavia Laurin and Klement costs Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The 2021 Skoda Octavia received a bunch of upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. The upgraded Sedan will be lengthier and wider than its predecessor. The New Skoda Octavia will be 4689mm in length, 1829mm in width, 1469mm in height along with a wheel base of 2680mm. In terms of design the 4th generation of Octavia gets new chrome grille, new headlamps and a new bumper design.

The cabin of the Octavia features a 10-inch new touchscreen infotainment system along with a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel of the car is two spoked, which gives a unique feel to the driver.

The 2021Skoda Octavia gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7 speed automatic gearbox. The engine churns out a maximum of 190PS power and 320Nm of torque. However, unlike the earlier generation of Octavia, the 2021 model does not get a diesel variant.

The sedan is available in five colour schemes of Lava Blue, Candy White, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown

The Octavia will find a tough competition from Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla in the Indian market.