The wait for Hyundai Alcazar has stretched for more than a couple of months in India. Even though there had been estimated dates for the launch of the SUV, Hyundai had not announced it. However, the company has announced that it will launch the Alcazar on June 18, 2021.

This development comes shortly after Hyundai announced the booking of Alcazar in India. The Hyundai Alcazar can be booked after paying an amount of Rs 25,000.

The specifications of the Hyundai Alcazar are as follows:

The Hyundai Alcazar will have dimensions of 4330mm x 1790mm x 2760mm (length x width x wheelbase).

It will be powered by a 2.0 litre petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. The 2.0 petrol engine is expected to be quite similar to that of Tucson and will generate 159 hp of power and 192 Nm of torque. The Alcazar will be offered in a 6 speed automatic/ manual transmission.

The expected fuel efficiency of the SUV is around 14-15kmpl for petrol variant and around 20kmpl for the diesel variant.

The Alcazar will be available in six variants of Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature and Signature (O). The O variants of the SUV will feature an automatic gearbox.

Even though Hyundai has not announced the price of Alcazar, it is expected to be priced at Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.