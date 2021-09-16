2021 Kia Carnival launched in India along with new updates and trims

Kia Motors has launched the 2021 edition of Kia Carnival, its premium MPV offered in India. The 2021 Kia Carnival gets a bunch of upgrades over its outgoing model in terms of cabin features. The MPV also gets a corporate logo which was earlier introduced in other Kia vehicles- Seltos and Sonet.

The Kia Carnival, which was preliminarily introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo, has been popular among its niche customers.

The updated Carnival receives several features like VIP Premium Leatherette Seats with leg support for the 2nd row, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OTA map updates. The UVO support and ECM mirror also makes the user experience more smooth.

The Kia Carnival adds two new models to its existing variants. The new variants are new Limousine and Limousine+. Now the Carnival gets a total of four trims. The new trims are Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium.

Kia has so far retailed around 8,000 units of the Carnival in the Indian market and is looking forward to attract more customers. The top of the line variant- Limousine+ gets some features like Electronic Parking Brake, Driver Seat Ventilation, Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob etc. In terms of an addition to entertainment, the trim has Harman Kardon premium 8 speaker sound system and 10.1 inches dual rear seat entertainment system.

In terms of engine specifications, the Kia Carnival is powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine. The diesel engine generates a 197.2 bhp of maximum power at 3800rpm. The torque developed by the MPV is 440 Nm. On the other hand, the mileage offered by the Carnival is modest 14.11 kmpl. The dimensions of the car is 5115 x 1985 x 3060 (length x width x wheelbase).

The boot space offered in the MPV is 540 litres, while the fuel tank capacity is 60 litres.

The key features of the Kia carnival are power steering, anti-lock braking system, multi-function steering wheel etc. The engine is BS6 and is compliant with the new emission norms.

In terms of price, the 2021 Kia Carnival starts at a price of Rs 24,95,000 and goes up to Rs 33,99,000.