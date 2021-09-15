Tata XPRES-T EV launched in India, can be charged up to 80 per cent in 90 min

By WCE 4
It seems that it is raining electric vehicles in India both two-wheeler segment and in the four wheeler segment. Tata Motors has launched a new electric sedan- XPRES-T EV in India. The XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle of the XPRES brand which is the sub-brand for fleet operators.

The XPRES-T EV is offered in two variants- XPRES-T 165 and XPRES T 213. While the XPRES-T 165 is priced from Rs 9.54 lakh- Rs 10.04 lakh, the XPRES T 213 is priced at Rs 10.14-Rs 10.64 lakh.

The XPRES-T EV is targeted at corporate and government fleet customers. The XPRES-T is equipped with battery packs of 21.5 kWh or 16.5 kWh. While the 21.5 kWh battery gives a range of 213km/ full charge, the 16.5 kWh battery pack offers a range of 165km/ full charge.

In terms of charging, the company claims that the 21.5 kWh battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in 110 minutes (fast-charging). On the other hand the 16.5 kWh battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in 90 minutes (fast-charging). The battery packs can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

The other important features of the XPRES-T EVs are zero exhaust emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags for safety, ABS with EBD etc.

