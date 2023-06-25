Watch: Maruti Jimny owner completes 1000kms across multiple terrains; Says ‘I am enjoying it’

Maruti Jimny was one of the most anticipated SUV in India this year. It launched in India on June 7 and the deliveries started in mid-June. The buyers of the SUV across India have started to receive the vehicle and are quite overjoyed. Recently a Maruti Jimny owner who also owns Ford Endeavour completed 1000kms across multiple terrains on his SUV (Jimny) and shared his honest opinion. ‘I am enjoying it’ said the owner with a smirk.

Recently, YouTuber Kirat Dhillon shared a video on his channel about the review of the first 1000km ownership of Maruti Jimny. The Jimny owner had received the delivery of the car just 10 days ago and covered 1000km on it (which included multiple off-roading trips). The special thing about his Jimny was that it was the 1st unit of the vehicle to be sold in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Within a short span of 10 days the owner explored all the features of the SUV along with off-roading capabilities. The owner clearly mentions that he drove the SUV through water, hills, in his farmhouse and other off-roading conditions. In terms of ownership, he mentioned that he thoroughly enjoyed driving the SUV. When Dhillon asked him about comparing Maruti Jimny with Mahindra Thar, the owner replied that the Jimny was in a different category and it should not be compared to Thar. The owner gave Dhillon a short ride on his Jimny which the later found enjoyable.

The review started with the owner mentioning the key features of the SUV and his take on it. He mentioned that despite being 6 ft 3 inches in height, he was quite comfortable in terms of seating position (in driver seat). The only issues he had with the car were smaller tyres and he switched to bigger all-terrain tires. The owner had minimal accessories on his car and planned to install a roof rail in the near future. He showed the presenter that the car had smooth 4WD operation and there was minimal noise in the engine. The back seats also offered good space and so did the boot.

In terms of mileage, the owner claimed to get minimum mileage of 10 kmpl (which he received during off-roading). However, in normal driving conditions (in the plains) he assumed it to be around 14-15 kmpl. He mentioned that he paid Rs 17.5 lakh (on-road ) for the vehicle (top variant with AT) and it was fit for off-roading and family outings.