TVS might introduce an Adventure motorcycle in India soon, might be named Apache RTX

TVS has been quite successful when it comes to two-wheeler sales in India. The company has good sales in almost every segment of bikes. However, when it comes to Adventure bikes, the company is yet to make a step in this segment. According to the latest leaks by Rush Lane, TVS has trademarked the ‘TVS Apache RTX’ name.

‘TVS Apache RTX’ name suggests that the company is seriously thinking about taking part in the Adventure segment. The Apache RTX is expected to get the same engine that is available in the BMW G 310 GS. When it comes to power figures, the TVS Apache RTX will produce 33.52bhp power and 28 Nm of maximum torque. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The platform of the upcoming adventure bike by TVS is expected to be the same too.

When it comes to features, the TVS Apache RTX is expected to offer disk brakes at the front and the back along with Dual channel ABS, inverted forks on the front, adjustable suspension at the rear, full-LED lighting etc. The bike might offer important information like RPM, mileage, fuel capacity, gear positioning, tachometer on a refreshed instrument cluster. It is expected to get smartphone connectivity support too.

When it comes to price, the TVS ApacheRTX is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Some of the popular Adventure motorcycles which are great for beginner riders in India include Hero XPulse, Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM Adventure series, BMW G 310 GS, Suzuki V-Strom SX 250, and Yezdi Adventure.